Investigators complete security probe after Sandoval County Detention Center escape

SANDOVAL COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Misinformation and failure to follow policies and procedures, that is what officials say led to the escape of two Sandoval County Detention Center inmates earlier this year.

Paul Garcia and Blake McPherson escaped from the Sandoval County Detention Center Friday, May, 5. The two were found to be missing hours after they escaped from the outdoor recreation center.

Garcia is facing murder charges for his role in the stolen van crash that killed an Albuquerque woman and her daughter. Deputies say McPherson was in jail for auto theft and weapons-related charges.

According to Sandoval County officials, the investigations revealed two factors that allowed for the escape.

Officials say Garcia was misclassified and placed in a minimum restrictive unit because booking officers did not have all of the information about Garcia and the charges he was facing upon his arrival at the detention center. In addition to this, certain policies and procedures were not adhered to prior to the escape.

The officers on duty that day are facing discipline because of it. But, there are still a lot of questions about how Garcia and McPherson were able to take off undetected for hours.

