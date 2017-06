Cat Hanna, Vintage Board Member for Vintage Albuquerque, joined New Mexico Living to invite us to their annual event, raising money for Arts education in New Mexico.

Vintage Albuquerque and their newest branch, New Vintage, has made it their mission to raise funds for Arts education in New Mexico. This year’s event begins on Wednesday, June 21, and runs through Sunday the 25th, with various activities including food and wine pairing.

