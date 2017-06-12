For Your Health: Project Heart Start

Amanda Gabaldon, Foundation Program Coordinator for the New Mexico Heart Institute, joined New Mexico Living to talk about a free event where you can potentially learn to save a life.

Amanda knows the importance of heart health because she is a heart transplant recipient. The Project Heart Start’s annual event, where they train people in compression-only CPR, is a free event open to individuals or groups. This year’s event will take place at UNM’s Johnson Field on Saturday, June 17.

For more information, visit their website.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living