For Your Education: Wonder On Wheels

Jamie Brytowski, WoW Program Director, Scott Green, WoW Education Coordinator, and Rachel Pretlow, WoW Van Educator joined New Mexico Living to invite us to their mobile museum.

Wonder on Wheels is a retrofitted 38-foot RV featuring 300 square feet of arts, culture, history, and science exhibits and curriculum based programming on wheels. The mobile museum brings specific exhibits curated from one of DCA’s eight state-run museums to public schools and libraries in communities throughout New Mexico.

