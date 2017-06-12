Federal funds go to New Mexico flood control projects

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) – Flood control and water infrastructure projects around New Mexico will be getting a boost thanks to $13 million in federal funding.

U.S. Sens. Tom Udall and Martin Heinrich had requested the money from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers as part of a spending bill that funds the federal government through September.

The senators say the money will go toward helping the city of Alamogordo improve safety and prevent flood damage and operations and maintenance on the Jemez Canyon Dam.

A share will also be used for studies that lay the groundwork for new projects as well as efforts to protect communities from pollution resulting from abandoned mines.