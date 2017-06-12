FBI still searching for suspect in Border Patrol agent beating

DONA ANA COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – The FBI and other law enforcement agencies are still on the hunt for the person or people who kidnapped and beat a Border Patrol agent.

The agent was found Friday night along the side of the road in Dona Ana County with what are described as serious injuries to his head, chest and hands.

He is assigned to the Deming Patrol Station but was off-duty, according to the U.S. Customs and Border Enforcement officials.

The FBI, Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office and El Paso Police are investigating.

U.S. Customs and Border Patrol did send out a statement this weekend saying they have advised agents to be on alert.

They say there is no more information to release at this time.