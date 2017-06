ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s another deal to try to lure in visitors to the upcoming State Fair.

Expo New Mexico is holding a flash sale. For $99 you can get a family fun pack, which includes admission and ride wrist bands for four people.

The sale runs through June 15. There is also another deal on Groupon good through the end of June.

See the family fun pack deal here >>