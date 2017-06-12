Espanola School Board names Gutierrez as new superintendent

Espanola High School
Espanola High School

ESPANOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – The Espanola School Board has a new superintendent who is a familiar face.

Monday night, board members voted in former Espanola Schools superintendent Bobbie Gutierrez.

Gutierrez resigned last year after a controversial move to fire head basketball coach Richard Martinez.

Video showed him leading his players in prayer, and he was later accused of bullying students.

The school board president says this time a committee, including principals, teachers and community members, weighed in to pick their new leader.

Gutierrez starts on Tuesday.

