ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Academy Graduate Charles Touche was named this year’s Gatorade Boys Soccer Player of the year. The senior forward led his Chargers to a Class 5A state championship this past season. Touche scored 40 goals and had 15 assists.

Touche held a 4.38 GPA and is a verbal commit to play soccer at Cornell University.