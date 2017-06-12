Carlsbad’s Trevor Rogers goes 13th overall to Miami in MLB Draft

By Published: Updated:
Trevor Rogers
Trevor Rogers

 

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico Gatorade Baseball Player of the Year, Trevor Rogers went to this year’s MLB Draft, and was picked 13th overall by the Miami Marlins.

“It’s a lot of hard work paying off and I just thank God for that and the opportunity he has given me. I am just unbelievably excited to be taken by such an amazing organization,” said Trevor Rogers to an MLB Network reporter.

Rogers becomes the third highest pick in the MLB Draft to come from New Mexico.

He is 6-foot-6 inches-tall and has a fastball that can reach 97 miles per hour. In his senior season Rogers held a .33 ERA and had 134 strikeouts.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s