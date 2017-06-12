Carlsbad’s Trevor Rogers goes 13th overall to Miami in MLB Draft

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico Gatorade Baseball Player of the Year, Trevor Rogers went to this year’s MLB Draft, and was picked 13th overall by the Miami Marlins.

“It’s a lot of hard work paying off and I just thank God for that and the opportunity he has given me. I am just unbelievably excited to be taken by such an amazing organization,” said Trevor Rogers to an MLB Network reporter.

Rogers becomes the third highest pick in the MLB Draft to come from New Mexico.

He is 6-foot-6 inches-tall and has a fastball that can reach 97 miles per hour. In his senior season Rogers held a .33 ERA and had 134 strikeouts.