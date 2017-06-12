Carlsbad police investigate deadly car crash into Pecos River

CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – Mirrors, seats and even the tires rims, were all pulled out of the Pecos River by a dive and rescue team.

“The first priority is to see if there’s anybody we can save, so the guys will dive down and look for victims,” said Richard Lopez, Carlsbad Fire Chief.

Officials responded to a call around 10 a.m., which is when they found 19-year-old Thiessen Lambert’s body inside of the car.

“What we do know is that the driver of the vehicle was traveling northbound on Mesa Street past the interaction of Riverside and continued northbound striking a utility trailer and in the process of course, continuing on into the river,” explained Carlsbad Police Lieutenant Jon Blackmon.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated, but the fire chief has a few words of advice for anyone who finds themselves in a similar situation.

“As difficult as it is, try not to panic. You’ve gotta unbuckle the seatbelt and get the door open,” said Fire Chief Lopez.

The Carlsbad Dive and Rescue Team is finishing its two day recovery and removal operation both for investigative and cleanup purposes.

“We’re here to just bring a little bit of closure to the community and let them know we’re here as a part of the dive rescue team of Carlsbad,” said Robert Trautner with Carlsbad Dive and Rescue.

The accident happened around 3 a.m. Sunday morning. Police say Lambert was driving a newer model Ford Mustang. They ask if anyone saw the driver before to the incident or spoke to him, to give them a call at 575-885-2111 ext. 211.