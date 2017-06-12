Bernalillo Public School District kicks off summer lunch program

BERNALILLO, N.M. (KRQE) – Kids in Bernalillo can eat for free this summer.

Monday, the Bernalillo Public School District held a kick off party at Rotary Park.

It’s partnering with the state and the U.S. Department of Agriculture to host the Seamless Summer Feeding Program, which feeds kids 18 and under.

“We are here along with the State of New Mexico to try to get all the kids to eat healthy this summer,” said Dean Gallegos, Bernalillo Public Schools.

The program runs from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. each weekday through the end of July at most schools around town.