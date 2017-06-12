Albuquerque police officers honored for going above and beyond

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Three Albuquerque police officers were honored Monday with a prestigious award for going above and beyond.

Officer Paul Haugh, Officer Thomas Nadas and Officer Ladio Canales all received Albuquerque’s first ever Bill Daniels True Blue Award.

Officer Haugh used his own money to buy bicycles for two kids who had their stolen. Officers Nadas purchased food for 20 homeless people, and Officer Canales bought household items for a woman and her two children after he found the woman panhandling.

Bill Daniels was an entrepreneur and philanthropist who grew up in Hobbs. He started the award to recognize officers in New Mexico, Colorado, Utah and Wyoming who go out of their way to help people in the community.