ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man told police he was forced to rob an IHOP.

The Albuquerque Police Department arrested 40-year-old Richard Rivera Sunday.

They say Rivera robbed a waitress at the restaurant on Central and Eubank at gunpoint.

When they questioned Rivera, officers say he told them a man was threatening his family and he was forced to rob the IHOP to come up with money.

Officers did not explain why.