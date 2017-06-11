Woman facing charges after alleged attempt to run over ex-boyfriend

CORRALES, N.M. (KRQE) – Deputies say a woman tried to run over a man she used to date.

Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Deputies say it happened on Saturday when Jessica Balducci and her ex-boyfriend got into a fight at his mom’s home, over Balducci stealing his mom’s medication and jewelry.

The fight escalated, and at one point, the ex-boyfriend told deputies Balducci tried to run him over in the drive way, hitting another car.

Then she started breaking glass windows on the home. She appeared in court Sunday morning, where her bond was set at $7500 cash or surety.