Woman arrested accused of attacking ex-boyfriend with a saw

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police say a woman attacked her ex-boyfriend with a saw.

Samantha Amos was arrested Saturday.

Police say she invited her ex-boyfriend to her mom’s home, because she was out of town.

According to the criminal complaint, Amos and her boyfriend drank before getting into an argument. The ex-boyfriend told officers when he tried to leave, Amos slashed him multiple times with a saw.

Police also say when emergency crews arrived, Amos tried to hide the saw.

Amos appeared in court Sunday morning, and officials found 11 domestic violence arrests as they went over her background.

“We did locate three domestic violence restraining orders, one of them with a different alleged victim that is currently active.”

Amos needs $5000 to get out of jail.