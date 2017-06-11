UK says Trump trip invite still stands after report of delay

LONDON (AP) — The British prime minister’s office says the state visit invitation to U.S. President Donald Trump still stands, after a newspaper reported that Trump wants to postpone the trip.

The Guardian reported Sunday that Trump told Prime Minister Theresa May that he doesn’t want to come if there will be protests — a likely prospect. The newspaper cited an unnamed Downing St. aide in the room.

May’s office declined to comment on “private phone conversations.”

It said Queen Elizabeth II had “extended an invitation to President Trump to visit the U.K. and there is no change to those plans.”

Britain has never confirmed dates for the visit.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan last week said the visit should be called off, after Trump insulted him in tweets following the London Bridge attack.