Trevor Rogers will be in attendance at this year’s MLB Draft

ALBUQUERQUE (KRQE)- 6’6 left handed pitcher, Trevor Rogers will be present at the 2017 MLB Draft. The first 2 rounds will be going on Monday night, with 1st round action starting at 5pm on MLB Network.

Rogers is expected to go in the 1st round and some reports show him going as high as the top 10. The long lanky left hander does have a fastball that reaches the mid 90’s, and that plus his size has garnered a lot of big league attention.

Rogers took a trip to Kansas City this past week to meet with the Royals, and he said it was a great experience. “Got to meet the whole organization up to the general manager and the scouting director, who will ultimately be making the decision in the end. I got to walk out on the field and put a little royals uniform on and it was very awesome”, said Trevor Rogers