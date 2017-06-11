Man bitten by home intruder, suspect not arrested on scene

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque homeowner says a home invader bit him during a confrontation, then wasn’t arrested when police showed up.

“The door was unlocked, so she slid it open,” said Joseph Teahan as he recounts the moments he realized an intruder had crept into his downtown home.

“She went to the downstairs bathroom,” said Teahan.

He said he found a strange woman washing her hands in his bathroom around 10 p.m. Saturday night.

“She was just standing there looking at me,” he said.

Teahan said the woman looked confused and continued on washing her hands.

“The first thing I ask is… who are you?” said Teahan.

That’s when he said she appeared to respond in sign language, then tried to calmly leave out the way she came in. She began to climb the fence in his backyard.

“I grabbed her by the sweater as she’s climbing,” he said.

That’s when he said she kicked back, trying to get him off of her.

“I was like, no no no, you have to stay here, till we figure this out,” said Teahan.

That’s when things took a violent turn.

“She kind of turns into me and she just like bites me in the arm, right there,” he said, pointing to a large bite mark on his right arm.

Teahan said he pinned the woman down until police showed up.

“The police notified me that they wouldn’t be taking her to jail because none of the things that she did were considered felonies,” he said.

Sunday afternoon, Albuquerque Police spokesman Simon Drobik clarified to News 13 the reason she didn’t go to jail.

Drobik said the woman clearly had some sort of mental illness, so instead of taking her away in cuffs police took her to her mother’s home. Now, she’ll be summonsed to appear in court.

“Point is, if you’re biting people, if you’re assaulting anybody, you should absolutely have to spend that night in jail,” said Teahan, who wanted to see the woman taken away in handcuffs.

Police said due to the woman’s mental state, it was best not, to put her behind bars. They said she will be facing battery and criminal trespassing charges.

Teahan worries he might have contracted something from the woman’s vicious bite.