Local woman leading effort to clean up Belen “B”

BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) – What’s supposed to be a town landmark has turned into more a dump site.

You’ve likely seen it from from your car.

“This is something that represents…somebody’s home,” Felicia Garcia said.

The Belen “B” sits on the hill across the interstate from Belen High School.

Garcia says it’s been there since the 60’s.

“To me, seeing graffiti on the “B” is like attacking somebody’s home,” she said.

But, as of late, it’s fallen into disrepair and vandalism isn’t the only problem.

“We noticed all the trash and it looked pretty bad,” Garcia said.

She says it was during what was supposed to be a relaxing walk, that she knew something had to be done about the mess.

“Kind of threw me off, all the trash being here,” she said. There are tires, chairs, mattresses, even needles.

Garcia says families go there to enjoy the outdoors.

“This town, they’re really close and they really like to help everybody out and I feel like this doesn’t represent the town at all,” Garcia said.

So for the last month, Garcia’s been busy holding bake sales, selling food and collecting donations to turn the place around.

“We just want to get it cleaned up so that way everybody could come out and have a good time,” Garcia explained.

She is even meeting with the city, spreading the word and hoping hundreds will come out next month to help haul away all the junk.

“I’m hoping that everybody will be willing to donate their time and their equipment, Bobcats, tractors, shovels, gloves,” she said.

The money she raises will go toward clean up supplies, dumpsters, food and water for volunteers on clean up day.

“I know how much pride everybody has in their town,” Garcia explained. “That would feel awesome just to have everybody here together.”

The clean-up event is Saturday, July 15th.

Anyone can volunteer to help or donate supplies.