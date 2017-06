ALBUQUERQUE (KRQE)- Adrian Byrd was a running back for the Lobos from 2002-2005. He was a power back that also helped block for the great DonTrell Moore. According to multiple reports in Houston, Texas, Byrd was killed after a truck traveling in the wrong direction on a Texas highway collided with Byrd head on.

Investigations are being conducted at the moment to find out if the driver that struck Adrian Byrd was under the influence.