ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE)– Chaves County Crime Stoppers is looking for help in finding a wanted man.

They say Steven Briggs is wanted out of Hagerman on a warrant for multiple restraining order violations.

Briggs is to be considered unstable, armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers.

There is a cash reward for tips leading to Briggs’ arrest.