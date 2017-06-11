Chris’ Sunday Forecast

Another hot afternoon is ahead for New Mexico. High temperatures today will once again reach the 90s in Albuquerque with spots in eastern New Mexico feeling the triple digit heat. In addition to the heat, breezy to windy conditions will be felt across much of the state. So when you combine the heat, dry conditions and the wind this will elevate the Fire Danger for New Mexico this afternoon. Red Flag Warnings continue today, which means you shouldn’t do any outdoor burning.

Temperatures will start to come down on Monday ahead of a cold front that will knock temperatures down back to more seasonal highs or even a bit cooler than average for Tuesday. After a brief cool down, temperatures will once again soar into the 90s and triple digits by week’s end.