Thieves keep targeting an Albuquerque daycare

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Crooks won’t let up on an Albuquerque daycare.

The owner of Kids Academy Learning Center says thieves keep targeting her business and most recently stole gasoline from a van.

Two guys crept up in the middle of the night and cut into the gas lines of two of the daycare’s vans.

The crime has ended up ruining a field trip for kids.

It happened around 4 a.m. Friday along Eubank near Spain.

Security cameras capture the thieves roll up to the daycare and park alongside the van in their own van.

From the video, you can see one person shimmy under the daycare van.

The other takes an empty gas can out of the trunk and fills it up.

Kids Academy manager Sharon Boyer describes the criminals as being nonchalant but says ultimately these thieves put the safety of children at risk. “We were leaving Friday morning to a field trip and that’s when we discovered this,” Sharon Boyer the manager at Kids Academy said.

This is not the first time the daycare has been hit.

The manager says in the past several months, the daycare has had a van stolen and has had another one vandalized when thieves tried to break in.

Boyer says the daycare thinks it’s the same crooks targeting them and their message for the thieves is that “the kids don’t deserve this.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the police.