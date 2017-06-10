Tattoo fundraiser supports New Mexico veterans

LOS LUNAS, N.M (KRQE) – Artists are helping veterans.

A unique fundraiser in its fourth year supported a local organization that’s changing the lives of those who have served the country.

Paw and Stripes provide service dogs for veterans at no cost to them.

“It’s a forever sign of support,” Trevor Kaneshiro, Takeover LLC owner said.

Local tattoo artists on Saturday were supporting veterans, one body at a time.

“Events like this is what really helps them to survive,” Kaneshiro said.

For the fourth year in a row, people are getting inked up to raise money for Paws and Stripes, a local organization that

trains service dogs for veterans suffering from PTSD or other medical conditions.

“They’ve done a lot for us as far as serving our country and fighting for our freedom,” Kaneshiro said.

Choosing from a selection of dog-inspired designs, each tattoo was just $45.

Takeover LLC in Los Lunas was giving every cent to Paws and Stripes, which will eventually go to veterans like Kenny Gonzales.

He served in the Marines and also worked as a police officer.

“PTSD hit me hard later,” Gonzales said.

He said since his dog, Dori has been trained, his life is better.

“She made a huge difference,” Gonzales said. “Having her by my side actually helps me get out more, I was very isolated.”

Gonzales says Paws and Stripes have trained Dori to relax him when he’s getting anxious.

“She can actually help pull me up with this strap,” he said.

She also can help him in everyday tasks.

“Seeing the tattoo places just going out of their way to be able to provide this, it just like feels so good to my heart,” said Gonzales.

A community partnership, leaving a lasting show of support

for those who has given so much.

“Almost want to come to tears because of what these guys are doing for us,” Gonzales said.

Two other tattoo shops in Albuquerque also took part.