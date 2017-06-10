Study: Albuquerque had most cars stolen per capita in 2016

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) – A new report by the National Insurance Crime Bureau says the Albuquerque metro area had the highest per capita auto theft rate in 2016.

The report says more than 10-thousand cars were reported stolen.

That’s 1,114 vehicle thefts per 100,000 people last year.

Second on the list was Pueblo, Colorado.

For more on the study head to the National Insurance Crime Bureau’s website.