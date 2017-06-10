Off-duty Border Patrol agent assaulted in Deming

By Published:
Border Patrol worker typing on a keyboard

EL PASO, TEXAS (KRQE) – The U.S. Customs and Border Protection say they are assisting in an investigation regarding a report of an assault aginst an off-duty Border Patrol agent.

The agent is assigned to the Deming Border Patrol Station and was discovered on the side of the road by a motorist Friday night around 11 p.m.

According to officials, the agent was taken to a nearby hospital for his wounds. He suffered multiple serious injuries to his head, chest and hands.

The agent is currently in stable condition.

The FBI, Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office and the El Paso Police are actively working on the ongoing investigation.

 

