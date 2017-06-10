Men argue about stealing victims bike in front of him

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police say three men argued about which of them was going to rob a man right in front of the victim.

Early Friday morning, Albuquerque Police Department says a man was robbed at gunpoint of his bicycle at the bus stop on Coors near Western Trail.

Police got on scene and quickly caught the three guys.

The victim said it was Andrew Kelsey who ultimately pointed the gun at him.

The victim told officers that Kelsey and the two other guys argued about who was going to commit the crime.

Kelsey needs $1,000 to get out of jail.