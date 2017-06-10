Man tries to steal R.V. but gets stuck inside

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – He tried to steal an R.V. but ended up getting stuck inside of it.

According to Albuquerque police, they say Friday a man broke the window of an R.V. at a storage facility near Gibson and Yale then climbed inside it.

When police arrived, they say Abraham Sedillo was trying to get out through the R.V.’s front door but could not open it.

SWAT officers were called and eventually, Sedillo gave up and had to climb back out through the window he broke.

Sedillo needs $250 to get out of jail.