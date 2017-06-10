Jordan Hunter Transfers out from UNM

ALBUQUERQUE (KRQE)- Sophomore point guard Jordan Hunter has decided to transfer out from UNM. The news came on Saturday afternoon via Twitter. He thanked all the coaches and fans in Albuquerque and said it was a tough decision, but he doesn’t think he would reach his full potential at UNM.

He did not announce where he will be going, but while at UNM Hunter averaged just under 6 points per game and started 12 games this past season at point guard. Hunter marks the 5th Lobo that has transferred out since Craig Neal left the basketball program.

With Hunter gone there are now 3 open scholarship spots for Paul Weirs Lobos next season. Weir has signed 4 players already for the 2017-2018 season.