Family Dollar employee helps bust robber

By Published: Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Quick thinking by a Family Dollar employee helped bust a robber.

Police say Carlos Zuniga went into the Family Dollar at Central and Wyoming Friday and filled up a full-size trash can with various items then approached a cashier.

APD says Zuniga gave the cashier a note saying, “Take out your money quietly or I’ll shoot you.”

An employee was able to slip a tracking device into the garbage can with money before Zuniga took off.

Police tracked him to an apartment in southeast Albuquerque where he tried to escape into another apartment by kicking a hole through the wall.

He was in court Saturday and needs $10,000 to get out of jail.

