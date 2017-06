ALBUQUERQUE (KRQE)- The Duke City Gladiators lost to the Amarillo Venom in the first round of the CIF playoffs on Saturday night in Amarillo. The Gladiators tried to play catch up the entire game, but could not find a lead in this game.

70-41 was the final score in Amarillo. The Gladiators hopes at a CIF title are now done, but this playoff appearance does mark the first in franchise history.