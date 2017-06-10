Daycare hit by gasoline-stealing thieves, ruining field trip

ALBUQUERQUE (KRQE) – Crooks won’t let up on an Albuquerque daycare. Most recently surveillance video captured thieves cutting the gas lines of the vans at Kids Academy Learning Center.

It happened early Friday morning at the daycare on Eubank near Spain.

Two guys crept into the parking lot in a van. As captured in the security cameras, one shimmies underneath a daycare van while the other passes him empty gas cans.

The men cut the van gasoline lines and then leave. The manager of the daycare, Sharon Boyer, says the thieves appeared non-nonchalant and, but that ultimately, they put the safety of children at risk hours later.

“We were leaving Friday morning to a field trip and and that’s when we discovered this last time that our gas lines were cut, and we had over 20 kids loaded in those vans on their way to a field trip,” Boyer said.

It’s not the first time the daycare has been hit, either.

Boyer says the daycare has had a van stolen and another vandalized when thieves tried to break in.

Boyer thinks it’s the same crooks targeting them. The daycare’s message for thieves, “the kids don’t deserve this.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Albuquerque Police.