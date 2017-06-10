Chris’ Saturday Forecast

Another hot afternoon is ahead for New Mexico! High pressure is in control of the weather and that means hot temps, dry weather and wind will elevate the fire danger this weekend. Red Flag Warnings are up for most of New Mexico today and that means you do not want to do any outdoor burning with the dry, hot weather.

The heat will continue through Monday before a cold front will drop temperatures by a few degrees. So instead of feeling the 90s and triple digits, temperatures will fall back into the 80s in central New Mexico with the 90s returning to most of southern New Mexico to begin the week.

New Mexico looks to stay dry for most of the upcoming week. After the brief cool down to start this week, temperatures will heat back up into the 90s and triple digits by week’s end.