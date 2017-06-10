Albuquerque street gets colorful during Pride Fest

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lomas got a lot more colorful Saturday thanks to the Albuquerque Pride Parade.
It was a chance to let loose, enjoy lots of bright costumes, and dance all to support the cause of LGBTQ equality.
The parade started at Washington around 10 a.m. and ended at EXPO New Mexico.
Each year the annual event draws close to 40,000 spectators.
Pride Fest is currently still underway with music, dancing, local vendors and the crowning of Miss Mister New Mexico Pride.
The festivities last until 9 p.m.
Pride Fest Parade
Pride Fest Parade x
Latest Galleries
-
Inmate Craftsmanship and Trade Fair
-
Roswell Murder Investigation
-
Mugshot Gallery: February 2017
-
Gallery: Trump defends travel ban, questions judges
-
Gallery: Louisiana tornado survivors live to tell their tales
-
Gallery: Somalia’s presidential election heads into second round
-
Gallery: Somalia’s presidential election heads into second round
-
Gallery: Tornadoes slam southeast Louisiana, injuring dozens
-
Gallery: Syrian man leads Pledge of Allegiance at citizenship event
-
Gallery: Somalia’s presidential election heads into second round