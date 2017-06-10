Albuquerque street gets colorful during Pride Fest

By Published:
Pride Fest Parade

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lomas got a lot more colorful Saturday thanks to the Albuquerque Pride Parade.

It was a chance to let loose, enjoy lots of bright costumes, and dance all to support the cause of LGBTQ equality.

The parade started at Washington around 10 a.m. and ended at EXPO New Mexico.

Each year the annual event draws close to 40,000 spectators.

Pride Fest is currently still underway with music, dancing, local vendors and the crowning of Miss Mister New Mexico Pride.

The festivities last until 9 p.m.

Pride Fest Parade

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s