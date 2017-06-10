Albuquerque street gets colorful during Pride Fest

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lomas got a lot more colorful Saturday thanks to the Albuquerque Pride Parade.

It was a chance to let loose, enjoy lots of bright costumes, and dance all to support the cause of LGBTQ equality.

The parade started at Washington around 10 a.m. and ended at EXPO New Mexico.

Each year the annual event draws close to 40,000 spectators.

Pride Fest is currently still underway with music, dancing, local vendors and the crowning of Miss Mister New Mexico Pride.

The festivities last until 9 p.m.

Pride Fest Parade View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Pride Fest Parade Pride Fest Parade People at the Pride Fest Parade. Pride Fest Parade People at the Pride Fest Parade. People taking pictures at the Pride Fest Parade. Pride Fest Parade