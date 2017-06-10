Albuquerque kids get free books at “Books for Kids” event

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A beautiful day to kick back in the shade and enjoy Storytime in the Park.

It was all part of “KRQE Cares” at Tower Pond Park Saturday morning where some familiar faces from KRQE News 13 joined teachers from APS Title1 to read to kids at the “Books for Kids” event.

The Assistance League also passed out free books to kids who attended.

Parents say the program is a great way to keep kids reading over the summer break.

Some theatrical flair and special superhero appearances were also made by Supergirl, the Flash, and Arrow.