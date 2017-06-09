Wildlife West saving lives of goats through unique yoga class

EDGEWOOD, N.M. (KRQE)- Kids doing yoga with kids, goats that is. A growing national trend is now hitting the state.

Owners of Wildlife West Nature Park say farmers typically don’t find a need for male goats which is why many are put down. But at Wildlife West, these goats are getting a second chance at life with yoga playing a crucial role.

Making friends with furry little animals, all while keeping in shape. It’s yoga like you have never seen it before. A class that offers kids and adults a chance to center themselves in the company of Norwegian Dwarf goats.

Each class starts with feeding the baby goats before moving on to a 30-to-45 minute yoga session.

It’s a perfect combination for instructor Mike Pogue, who’s been teaching yoga for four years.

Looking to connect his love for yoga with animals and create a class that would incorporate both passions.

That’s when he approached Roger Alink, the owner of Wildlife West Nature Park.

“I never met you before. My name is Mike. I want to bring goats. We’re going to do goat yoga class,” Pogue said.

Pogue says without hesitation Alink agreed. Soon after, Pogue adopted 10 goats from a woman in Edgewood and brought them here to a safe haven at Wildlife West, where the classes are held.

“They do not allow the males to survive because there is no use for them. These goat dairies need the females for the goat milk and the goat cheese,” Alink said.

All of the animals at Wildlife West have been rescued, many of which were considered “non-releasable.” These are animals that are not able to live a normal life in their natural habitat, including these unique goats that Alink says would’ve been put down had it not been for their yoga class.

“All of these 10 have a home now, where they wouldn’t before,” Alink said.

Organizers say it’s a win, win, win. A win for the goats that have been rescued, a win for yogis, and a win for Wildlife West which receives all of the profits from the yoga classes that will go towards continuing their effort of rescuing native animals.

For more information or to sign up, click here.