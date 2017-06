ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM Sophomore Josh Kerr came in ranked at the top of the field and left Eugene, Oregon, as the top athlete in the Men’s 1500 meter.

Kerr took home a national title at this year’s NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships with a time of 3:43.03 in the 1500 meter final.

Kerr is now the indoor mile national champion and the outdoor 1500 meter champion.