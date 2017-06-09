United Blood Services to host first tattoo and blood drive event

By Published:
Tattoo campaign blood drive

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Do you have a tattoo and thought you could never donate blood? Think again.

The State of New Mexico is now regulating and licensing tattoo shops, which allows people who have just been tattooed or pierced to donate their blood.

If you got a tattoo or piercing in an unlicensed facility, you’ll have to wait 12 months to donate.

United Blood Services will be holding its first annual tattoo campaign and blood drive this weekend at the Main Event Entertainment Space on Pan American Freeway.

It will be your chance to save a life and you could earn prizes for yourself.

