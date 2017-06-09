Two agencies join forces to help clear out Albuquerque animal shelters

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Animal Humane and the city Animal Welfare Department are joining forces to clear out all the animal shelters in Albuquerque.

The two agencies are hosting a large scale adoption event throughout June.

They say grant money is helping make this possible.

They also say the more they clear out, the more room they have for other animals.

As part of the promotion, there will also be a special adoption fee.

This weekend fees are just $5 which includes vaccinations, spay and neuter surgery and a microchip.

