Santa Fe man shaken, confused after nearly being hit by road sign

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – It began as just a typical day at the shooting range for Mark Booth.

Booth was adjusting his tailgate when he heard a sound fly by that he thought was a bird. When he turned, he saw a 25 mile per hour road sign laying in the ground.

“It had gone through the air, right into the ground beside the pickup truck. I’d say maybe six inches to a foot behind my head,” said Booth.

Booth sat by his truck for about twenty minutes thinking about the close call. He then called his wife Linda.

“He called me and he said, ‘You almost lost your husband.’ I said, ‘What?’ and he told me what happened. I was just thanking God that he was okay,” said Linda Booth.

Booth took KRQE News 13 to the location where it all went down. He stumbled upon the bottom of a road sign with missing bolts and tire tracks nearby indicating how the sign may have come loose.

That was hundreds of feet away from where he was almost impaled, leaving the retired Marine very confused as to how it traveled that far.

“When you go up to the range you can see most of Santa Fe and you do see dust devils. I’ve seen some big ones, but whatever picked this up and threw it, it was gone,” said Mark Booth.

This an experience Mark and Linda won’t forget.

“This guy has gone through war. He’s been shot at. He’s had lots of things happen to him. Not very many things make him shake like that,” said Linda Booth.

The Booths are trying to decide what to do with the sign. Mark wants to give it back to the county, while Linda thinks he should keep it as a memento.