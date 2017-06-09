Roswell police investigate body found in tree

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – The Chaves County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a person whose body was found in a tree.

According to deputies, the body was 15 feet above the ground on a farm near Roswell.

Roswell police say they believe the body is 30-year-old Sergio Alexander Salas, who was reported missing May 25th.

Salas’s black pickup truck was found about a mile from the body.

However, KRQE News 13 is still waiting for the Chaves County Sheriff’s Office to make a positive ID.

They are waiting on an autopsy to confirm.

Deputies say they believe the person climbed the tree for unknown reasons and was either injured by falling from higher up the tree or was overcome by exhaustion or both.