Residents: Old Club Rio Rancho pond stinks

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – What used to be a nice pond, now smells like a sewage plant.

Neighbors say the pond at the old Club Rio Rancho Golf Course is making their lives miserable, and they want answers as to who is going to fix it and when.

“It’s like living in a sewer,” said Jack Bonsignore.

Club Rio Rancho has been his backyard for more than a decade.

“Our pond seems to be deteriorating and the odor is just atrocious,” he said.

The golf course is under new ownership after it closed down at end of last year due to financial troubles. Under previous owners, the valve that replenished the pond in the North Nine area was either broken or capped off.

“Right now we feel that the owner of the property has to do something right now to mitigate the smell from the pond,” said Will Proffitt, who lives nearby.

About three weeks ago when the temperatures started to rise, so did the smell coming off the pond.

“We had a barbecue scheduled here for Memorial Day and we had to move it into the house because the smell was just awful,” Bonsignore said.

He says the stench was making his guests sick.

“I get the aroma when Jack doesn’t,” Proffitt said. “When the wind blows, it usually blows my way and it’s awful.”

Neighbors say they just want the funky smell gone.

The City of Rio Rancho says it’s received a handful of complaints, so has the environment department.

“Hopefully we’re going to get some answers… because the quality of life here is deteriorating, we can’t be outside,” Bonsignore said.

The new Club Rio Rancho owner says he’s aware of the problem and is sending out a plumber to look into the situation.

The new owner says he thanks residents for their patience and is hoping to fix the valve and re-fill the pond by the end of next week.