Pride Fest parade kicks off with new changes

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The LGBTQ community kicks off its annual celebration with the 41st annual Pride Fest and this year it’s set to look a little different.

Usually, the parade heads straight down Central in Nob Hill, but this year it will begin at Lomas and Washington. It will then head east on San Pedro.

Organizers relocated the Pride Parade this year after 40 years in Nob Hill due to concerns over ART construction.

The annual event draws close to 40,000 spectators and leaders say they didn’t want to take any chances when it comes to safety.

However, this new route will be convenient for those heading to other pride festivities since it ends right by the Fair Grounds where the celebration continues.

Pride begins with an art show and music performances Friday night at Expo New Mexico.
The parade starts at 10 a.m. Saturday and Pride Fest lasts through Sunday.

This year’s theme is solidarity in pride. The LGBTQ community is calling for unity in the wake of recent violence.
Nearly 50 people died when a gunman opened fire at Pulse nightclub in Orlando.

