Pharmacists in New Mexico can now prescribe birth control pills

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Women who want birth control pills in New Mexico will have an easier time getting them.

According to New Mexico Board of Pharmacy members, the move is meant to help women in underserved and rural areas get the care they need.

Nationwide experts say close to 50 percent of all pregnancies are unplanned.

Here in New Mexico, they say it’s often because women don’t have access to services.

They say the state has a shortage of primary care doctors and women’s specialists, but the Board of Pharmacy members say pharmacists are perfectly capable of prescribing birth control and they’re easily accessible.

They hope this will help cut down on unplanned pregnancies similar to how vaccination rates went up after pharmacists were allowed to administer vaccines.

Most of the people KRQE News 13 spoke to are on board with the idea.

We asked a board member if there were any specific guidelines when it comes to prescribing to minors.

He tells KRQE News 13 the board intentionally left out a minimum age requirement, so teens can get the services they need.

However, he says those groups set to train pharmacists to prescribe are discussing the addition of parental consent for minors that could be dependent on the individual pharmacy.

The Board of Pharmacy looked into doing this in 2011, but didn’t have support from some state medical groups.

This is not necessarily a free service and board members say pharmacists could charge for an initial consultation, it all just depends on the pharmacy.