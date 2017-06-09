On The Big Screen: Wes Studi At The ABQ Film & Music Experience

Legendary actor, Wes Studi and Ivan Wiener, from the Albuquerque Film & Music Experience, joined New Mexico Living to invite us to the 5th annual Albuquerque Film & Music Experience.

Wes along with other actors will be in Albuquerque to take part in the Albuquerque Film & Music Experience, June 6th through the 11th. He will also be participating in the 25th Anniversary Screening of The Last of the Mohicans, in which he played ‘Magua’ and will be giving a Q&A session following the film on Saturday, June 10th.

For more information, visit their website.

