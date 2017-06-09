Nob Hill business sees shoppers return as ART construction continues

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A business along the construction for the controversial Albuquerque Rapid Transit project says shoppers are coming back.

Owner of Motique at Nob Hill says when construction started business did slow down.

Still, they embraced it, worked with surrounding businesses to make it better for shoppers to park and find the shop.

Now, as construction continues to move forward and some areas are more open, customers are returning, and he says they’re returning to a better Central.

“Beautiful streets, brand new lights, beautiful landscaping, brand new painting of the buildings,” Motique owner Pedro Moreno said.

Moreno hopes that other businesses will continue to stick it out. He also hopes the public will continue to return to Central and see the changes.

 

