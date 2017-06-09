New Mexico emoji app makes Android debut

By Published: Updated:
New Mexico native creates Land of Enchantment emojis

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexicans with iPhones have been able to enjoy those special Land of Enchantment emojis — now, Android users, it’s your turn.

The New Mexico emojis are now available to download from the Google Play Store for free.

The creator of the app says an Android version has been one of the top requests since its launch almost a year ago.

The emojis have been wildly popular with things like traditional New Mexican cuisine and funny New Mexico sayings. Even local business like Blake’s Lotaburger and Marble Brewery have joined the fun.

The iOS version of the app recently reached the milestone of 32,000 installs.

 

