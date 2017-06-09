The Rail Yards Market showcases artisans

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With the Recipe Basket Initiative, educational activities, and vendors of every type, one open-air market stands above the rest in its support of the community.

The Rail Yards Market occurs every Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. through Sunday, Oct 29. Their mission is to celebrate everything local from growers to artisans and musicians. The Market is a free, family-friendly event featuring educational zones and weekly themes. The 2017 Season is well under way, and each Sunday presents a unique theme which is organized and celebrated. Among the many features is the Recipe Basket, which provides a healthy meal for two, comprised of local ingredients from the market and a recipe. The basket is sold on a sliding scale based on economic need.

For more information on the market or it’s vendors, visit the Rail Yard’s website.