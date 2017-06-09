Kristen’s Friday Afternoon Forecast

FRIDAY: Afternoon storm chances look minimal today with only a few spot storms possible for those near the eastern stateline (coverage very limited). The majority of us can expect plenty of sunshine, high clouds and hot temperatures. Afternoon highs will soar well above average with widespread 80s, 90s and low 100s in today’s forecast. Winds will be light out of the north (turning more westerly through the day) between 5-15mph.

SATURDAY: Breezy to windy conditions will be noticeable in the afternoon hours… but rain showers will not be found within statelines. Sunshine and hot temperatures (80s, 90s and 100s) will blanket the state.

SUNDAY: Even stronger winds will result in increasing fire danger – Fire Weather Watches are in place for parts of New Mexico Sunday afternoon. Temperatures will stay warm – the Albuquerque-metro can expect another day in the 90s.